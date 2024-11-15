Lockheed Martin to increase PAC-3 MSE production by 70%

Lockheed Martin will ramp up the production of Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancements (PAC-3 MSE) by 70%, an official spokesperson for the company has told Shephard.

The increase in the manufacturing capacity from 380 PAC-3 SME units (produced in 2023) to 650 per year in 2027 will be enabled by internal investments and an undisclosed amount production contract awarded to the supplier by the US Army. Lockheed Martin announced the deal on 14 November.

According to the company, the agreement with the branch marked a “vital step in significant efforts to meet the global demand”