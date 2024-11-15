Lockheed Martin to increase PAC-3 MSE production by 70%
Lockheed Martin will ramp up the production of Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancements (PAC-3 MSE) by 70%, an official spokesperson for the company has told Shephard.
The increase in the manufacturing capacity from 380 PAC-3 SME units (produced in 2023) to 650 per year in 2027 will be enabled by internal investments and an undisclosed amount production contract awarded to the supplier by the US Army. Lockheed Martin announced the deal on 14 November.
According to the company, the agreement with the branch marked a “vital step in significant efforts to meet the global demand”
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Latvia enters talks to buy GDELS ASCOD IFV
The ASCOD is in service with, or has been ordered by, five countries. In the UK it forms the basis of the British Army’s Ajax and for the US it is the chassis for the M10 Booker.
-
Latvia orders more Patria 6x6 vehicles
The first Latvian-made Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) 6x6 armoured personnel carrier was delivered to the Latvian National Armed Forces (NAF) in August, and more than 200 vehicles are expected to be delivered by 2029.
-
US Army selects RTX Raytheon as supplier of a wireless power beaming technology
The capability will work like wireless communication systems but will deliver energy wirelessly through the air instead of providing information.
-
Curtiss-Wright completes delivery of turret drive system for Australian Boxer CRVs
The Australian Army is procuring Rheinmetall Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRVs) and Curtiss-Wright is providing the turret stabilisation system under Land 400 Phase 2.
-
Latest UK Army Warfighting Experiment urban exercise underway
The series of exercises focuses on war fighting in the urban environment with the intention of aligning experimentation to tactical functions and integrating them all during a final experiment.