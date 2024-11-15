To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin to increase PAC-3 MSE production by 70%

15th November 2024 - 15:10 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancements. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The company manufactured 380 missiles in 2023 and plans to build 650 missiles per year from 2027.

Lockheed Martin will ramp up the production of Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancements (PAC-3 MSE) by 70%, an official spokesperson for the company has told Shephard.

The increase in the manufacturing capacity from 380 PAC-3 SME units (produced in 2023) to 650 per year in 2027 will be enabled by internal investments and an undisclosed amount production contract awarded to the supplier by the US Army. Lockheed Martin announced the deal on 14 November.

According to the company, the agreement with the branch marked a “vital step in significant efforts to meet the global demand”

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

