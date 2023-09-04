Lockheed Martin successfully tests next-generation artillery rocket
The test took place at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, firing the round from a US Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher.
ER GMLRS met success criteria in the first 150km test for flight trajectory, extended range and accuracy from launch to impact. The product also successfully integrated with HIMARS and achieved overall missile performance.
Prior to launch, the rocket pod underwent Stockpile to Target Sequence (STS) testing. This simulates cumulative effects ER GMLRS will meet in the field between factory and launch for the life of the system and demonstrates durability of the missile and launch pod container.
Related Articles
Finland set to obtain Extended Range GMLRS
Lockheed Martin claims successful ER GMLRS test
Australia shows unabashed interest in HIMARS
Lockheed Martin has produced more than 60,000 GMLRS rounds and is under an annual contract to continue production of GMLRS unitary and alternative-warhead rockets including integrated logistics support for the US Army, USMC and international customers.
An earlier test of the system in March 2021 saw it achieve a range of 80km, once again at White Sands and again from an army HIMARS.
The HIMARS system is used widely internationally in countries such as Romania and the UAE, and Ukraine received systems for use in its ongoing war against Russian forces who invaded in 2022.
There has already been interest in the ER GMLRS from other countries, including Finland which shares a border with Russia.
More from Land Warfare
-
Why the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is a leader in the field
The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is becoming the dominant platform in its class as it replaces most of the massive US Army and USMC fleets of HMMWV 4x4s, the legendary Humvee. Shephard dives deep into the JLTV programme background and analyses the latest variants contracts, including the controversial production switch to AM General.
-
DSEi 2023: Saab Barracuda reveals new camouflage system
Saab Barracuda has developed a new variant of its Ultra-Lightweight Camouflage Screen (ULCAS) which will allow communications and GPS connectivity for soldiers concealed under its radar-absorbing material Saab is also developing camouflage from organic material to combat hyperspectral sensors.
-
Bulgaria gets billion-dollar green light to buy Stryker armoured vehicles
The sale of 183 General Dynamics Land Systems Stryker armoured fighting vehicles to Bulgaria in a range of variants has been approved by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) as a Foreign Military Sale in a deal worth $1.5 billion.
-
Insight: The UK's Challenger 3 tank programme gets ready for service in 2025
Initially planned for service entry between 2027 and 2030, the British Army's first Challenger 3 tanks remain on track for accelerated delivery in 2025. Shephard Defence Insight provides full technical details and a programme update for this vital UK armoured capability.
-
DSEI 2023: Kromek to debut SATCOM-linked radiation detectors
Radiation and biological detection specialist Kromek will be debuting two standalone static node detectors, the Static Node D and Static Node R at DSEI 2023, These …