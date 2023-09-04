Lockheed Martin successfully tests next-generation artillery rocket

The test took place at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, firing the round from a US Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher.

ER GMLRS met success criteria in the first 150km test for flight trajectory, extended range and accuracy from launch to impact. The product also successfully integrated with HIMARS and achieved overall missile performance.

Prior to launch, the rocket pod underwent Stockpile to Target Sequence (STS) testing. This simulates cumulative effects ER GMLRS will meet in the field between factory and launch for the life of the system and demonstrates durability of the missile and launch pod container.

Lockheed Martin has produced more than 60,000 GMLRS rounds and is under an annual contract to continue production of GMLRS unitary and alternative-warhead rockets including integrated logistics support for the US Army, USMC and international customers.

An earlier test of the system in March 2021 saw it achieve a range of 80km, once again at White Sands and again from an army HIMARS.

The HIMARS system is used widely internationally in countries such as Romania and the UAE, and Ukraine received systems for use in its ongoing war against Russian forces who invaded in 2022.

There has already been interest in the ER GMLRS from other countries, including Finland which shares a border with Russia.