Australia shows unabashed interest in HIMARS
On 26 May, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified a potential $385 million Foreign Military Sale to Canberra for the M142 HIMARS rocket artillery system.
Australia enquired about purchasing 20 HIMARS and a range of rocket pods for different types of weapons.
These include: 30 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS); 30 Alternative Warhead (AW) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion Systems (IMPS); 30 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary high-explosive pods with IMPS; 30 XM403 Extended Range GMLRS AW pods; 30 EM404 ER GMLRS Unitary pods; and ten M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).
ATACMS has a 300km range, compared
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army starts LTAMDS operational tests
After receiving the first Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the US Army is now testing the system in the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
-
Singapore tests Smash rifle fire control system
Singapore is exploring new technologies such as the Smash rifle fire control system and a new ground-based monitoring system.
-
SAIC continues tests of ‘quarterback-style’ ARV
SAIC is carrying on with data collection as its Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle demonstrator undergoes trials.