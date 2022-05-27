To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia shows unabashed interest in HIMARS

27th May 2022 - 03:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia seems intent on acquiring the HIMARS to meet its long-range fires requirement under Project Land 8113 Phase 1. (Gordon Arthur)

Australia intends to field long-range fires, and HIMARS could well end up being the weapon it selects.

On 26 May, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified a potential $385 million Foreign Military Sale to Canberra for the M142 HIMARS rocket artillery system.

Australia enquired about purchasing 20 HIMARS and a range of rocket pods for different types of weapons.

These include: 30 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS); 30 Alternative Warhead (AW) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion Systems (IMPS); 30 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary high-explosive pods with IMPS; 30 XM403 Extended Range GMLRS AW pods; 30 EM404 ER GMLRS Unitary pods; and ten M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

ATACMS has a 300km range, compared

