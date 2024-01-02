To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lithuania joins Sweden in plan to purchase air defence system

2nd January 2024 - 12:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Lithuania already operates RBS 70 air defence systems and has joined Sweden’s plan to buy a mobile short-range air-defence system. (Photo: Saab)

Lithuania has signed an agreement to join Sweden’s short-range air-defence procurement and discussed Sweden’s future involvement in operations when the Nordic country joins NATO and possible demining operations in Ukraine.

Lithuania has joined Sweden’s plan to buy a mobile short-range air defence system under an agreement signed between the Lithuanian MoD and the Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) of the Swedish Armed Forces in late December.

The system is is planned to be procured for the Lithuanian Armed Forces in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence of Sweden.

Lithuania’s Vice Minister of National Defence Greta Monika Tučkutė signed a preliminary agreement with the FMV which joins the country to the short-range air defence system procurement contract FMV already has.

Tučkutė said: ‘We will collaborate with the [FMV] to start further procurement

