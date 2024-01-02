Lithuania joins Sweden in plan to purchase air defence system

Lithuania has joined Sweden’s plan to buy a mobile short-range air defence system under an agreement signed between the Lithuanian MoD and the Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) of the Swedish Armed Forces in late December.

The system is is planned to be procured for the Lithuanian Armed Forces in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence of Sweden.

Lithuania’s Vice Minister of National Defence Greta Monika Tučkutė signed a preliminary agreement with the FMV which joins the country to the short-range air defence system procurement contract FMV already has.

Tučkutė said: ‘We will collaborate with the [FMV] to start further procurement