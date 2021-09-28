To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lightweight chassis for Krab support vehicles can serve broader purpose

28th September 2021 - 11:54 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

M120G Rak self-propelled mortar, pictured at MSPO 2021 on the latest lightweight tracked chassis developed by HSW. (Photo: Grzegorz Sobczak)

Versatility is the watchword for a new tracked vehicle chassis developed by HSW in Poland.

At MSPO earlier this month, Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) displayed for the first time a new lightweight tracked chassis for Krab self-propelled howitzer (SPH) command post and reconnaissance vehicles.

Until now, HSW based these vehicles on overhauled ex-Polish Army 2S1 Gvozdika 122mm SPH chassis — but their limited quantity prompted the company to develop a completely new design.

The new lightweight tracked chassis — which resembles that of the Borsuk IFV — has a newly constructed traction system with 12 road wheels, two fewer than the 2S1. Thanks to its hydropneumatic suspension, vibrations and shocks while driving have been reduced …

