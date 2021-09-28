Lightweight chassis for Krab support vehicles can serve broader purpose

At MSPO earlier this month, Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) displayed for the first time a new lightweight tracked chassis for Krab self-propelled howitzer (SPH) command post and reconnaissance vehicles.

Until now, HSW based these vehicles on overhauled ex-Polish Army 2S1 Gvozdika 122mm SPH chassis — but their limited quantity prompted the company to develop a completely new design.

The new lightweight tracked chassis — which resembles that of the Borsuk IFV — has a newly constructed traction system with 12 road wheels, two fewer than the 2S1. Thanks to its hydropneumatic suspension, vibrations and shocks while driving have been reduced …