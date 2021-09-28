Lightweight chassis for Krab support vehicles can serve broader purpose

Death Adder strikes hard in Australia
A small Australian-built tactical vehicle has been selected for army special forces.
At MSPO earlier this month, Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) displayed for the first time a new lightweight tracked chassis for Krab self-propelled howitzer (SPH) command post and reconnaissance vehicles.
Until now, HSW based these vehicles on overhauled ex-Polish Army 2S1 Gvozdika 122mm SPH chassis — but their limited quantity prompted the company to develop a completely new design.
The new lightweight tracked chassis — which resembles that of the Borsuk IFV — has a newly constructed traction system with 12 road wheels, two fewer than the 2S1. Thanks to its hydropneumatic suspension, vibrations and shocks while driving have been reduced …
The devices are a high-reliability solution adaptable for light, unmanned and armoured vehicles.
UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.
After much dilly-dallying, India has ordered its second batch of Arjun tanks.
The M917A3 will be operated by US Army engineers, replacing vehicles that are up to 50 years old.
Arnold Defense has announced the next stage of development for their Fletcher rocket launcher.