Borsuk approaches production phase as Polish Land Forces wait in the wings

The Borsuk next-generation tracked IFV for Poland is moving closer to serial production, having been presented to Polish MoD officials and army commanders in mid-June during the Dragon-21 series of exercises on the Nowa Deba military range.

Borsuk is designed by Polish Armaments Group (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa – PGZ) subsidiary Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The first prototype underwent tests in Q4 2020 on the Drawsko military range, where driving characteristics and firing tests were performed.

HSW management could not confirm a production or delivery timetable, but officials told Shephard that results of the tests are ‘very satisfying’.

The prototype vehicle features the ...