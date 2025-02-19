IDEX 2025: AM General and Oshkosh could face battle over British Army vehicle requirement
With the announcement by AM General that it has started production of the JLTV A2 for the US Army, and the proud display of the first vehicle at IDEX 2025, there is the potential of a clash of the ages against Oshkosh Defense.
The potential of a juicy face-off between the two JLTV types – Oshkosh Defense was bumped out by AM General in a recompete – was raised by John Chadbourne, executive VP – government relations at AM General.
Chadbourne told Shephard that AM General is courting potential UK partners at the same time that it is known that Oshkosh Defense is
