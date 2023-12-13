Latvia makes its largest defence investment in air defence system
Latvia has made its largest defence investment as an independent country, signing a EUR600 million (US$647 million) deal with Diehl Defence for an IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence system.
The deal, announced earlier this month, came out of a framework agreement signed between Latvia, Estonia and Diehl Defence in September 2023. Deliveries will start in 2026 with training and infrastructure upgrades to begin soon to prepare Latvian forces for the arrival of the systems.
With both countries set to operate the system it has been anticipated that the purchase will achieve cost savings and facilitate mutual coordination in the defence of the
