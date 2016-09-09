Land Forces 2016: Nioa spreads its wings
Artillery ammunition is looming large in the thinking of Nioa, an Australian defence company that is launching into new defence sectors to meet domestic needs.
The Land 17 Phase 1C.2 Future Artillery Ammunition project will see the Australian Army completely replace its 155mm stocks of ammunition, fuses and charges for the M777A2 towed howitzer. The tender closed on 3 June, with first deliveries expected in the third quarter of 2018.
It is not known for certain which companies entered bids for Phase 1C.2, but Shephard understands that they included Thales, IMI, Expal, Namo and Nioa/Rheinmetall.
A Thales spokesman said, ‘Thales
