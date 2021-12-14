KPE set to deliver first Barys 6x6 to Kazakhstan

Barys 6x6 can be utilised for myriad defence and security operations. (Photo: KPE)

The Kazakh-made Barys 6x6 utilises modern MRAP technology and provides protection against landmines, IEDs, side-blasts and RPG attacks.

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) has started the production of the Barys 6x6 IFV and plans to deliver the first units to Armed Forces Special Units of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the end of December 2021.

According to a KPE press release, this vehicle is being manufactured entirely from within Kazakhstan, utilising next-generation MRAP technology and providing protection against landmines, IEDs, side-blasts and RPG attacks.

Barys 6x6 accommodates two crew members and up to eight troops and can be utilised for myriad defence and security operations, including border patrol, armoured ambulance and infantry fire support.

In accordance with the requirements of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces, the Barys 6x6 has been additionally equipped with fire extinguishing systems, modified hatches, an upgraded mechanical turret and systems for attaching and storing weapons and ammunition, both internally and external to the IFV.

The Armed Forces Special Units of the Republic of Kazakhstan recently carried out a series of trials of the Barys 6x6 in diverse and very rugged conditions, during the extreme winter and summer conditions of Kazakhstan.

In November, KPE also announced that the Barys 8x8 IFV has completed a four-year series of trials conducted by the Kazakh MoD, bringing the platform a step closer to its first production order.