KPE Barys 8x8 vehicle completes four-year trial

Nigerian Army ready to deploy 60 newly acquired APCs
Nigerian Federal Government acquired new armoured personnel carriers for counter-insurgency operations.
Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) — a JV between South Africa-based Paramount Group and state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering — announced on 2 November that its Barys 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle has completed a four-year series of trials conducted by the Kazakh MoD, bringing the platform a step closer to its first production order.
This milestone was achieved more than five years after Barys was unveiled for the first time at the KADEX Exhibition in Nur-Sulta.
Barys is derived from the Paramount-made Mbombe 8. According to KPE, the platform covered more than 25,000km in tests in various environments: the mountainous terrains of Southern Kazakhstan; across forested and savannah-like steppe; and in the salt marshes of Central Kazakhstan.
Firepower was also tested, with Barys discharging more than 5,000 rounds of 30mm and 7,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.
Barys 8x8 is a multi-purpose armoured vehicle operated by a crew of up to 11. It was built for meeting the increasing demands in the region for versatility, high mobility and mine protection.
With a maximum speed of 110km/h and an operating range of 800km, the vehicle carries a payload of up to 9t and features STANAG 4569 Level 4B protection against mines, IEDs and roadside landmines.
Person Engineering has demonstrated its Threat-Sense mine detection technology to the British Army for the first time.
Finnish defence minister Antti Kaikkonen has approved a plan to purchase five K9s this year and another five in 2022, while Estonia is also moving to acquire more of the South Korean-made SPHs.
Will a ‘buttoned down’ AFV with just two crew enhance mission efficiency for IDF armoured units?
The Finnish company has announced the delivery to Latvia on 29 October. The country has procured over 200 6x6 armoured personnel carriers, and Finland intends to order 160 units in 2023.
Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are a growing threat for the US and its allies, with adversaries acquiring the low-cost platforms in high volumes and deploying them in a range of roles.