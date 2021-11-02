To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

KPE Barys 8x8 vehicle completes four-year trial

2nd November 2021 - 14:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Barys 8x8 Infantry Combat Vehicle is a next-generation platform (Photo: Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering)

The platform was tested throughout the mountainous terrains of Southern Kazakhstan, across forested and savannah-like steppe and the salt marshes of Central Kazakhstan covering a total distance of 25,000 km.

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) —  a JV between South Africa-based Paramount Group and state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering — announced on 2 November that its Barys 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle has completed a four-year series of trials conducted by the Kazakh MoD, bringing the platform a step closer to its first production order.

This milestone was achieved more than five years after Barys was unveiled for the first time at the KADEX Exhibition in Nur-Sulta. 

Barys is derived from the Paramount-made Mbombe 8. According to KPE, the platform covered more than 25,000km in tests in various environments: the mountainous terrains of Southern Kazakhstan; across forested and savannah-like steppe; and in the salt marshes of Central Kazakhstan.

Firepower was also tested, with Barys discharging more than 5,000 rounds of 30mm and 7,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Barys 8x8 is a multi-purpose armoured vehicle operated by a crew of up to 11. It was built for meeting the increasing demands in the region for versatility, high mobility and mine protection.

With a maximum speed of 110km/h and an operating range of 800km, the vehicle carries a payload of up to 9t and features STANAG 4569 Level 4B protection against mines, IEDs and roadside landmines.

