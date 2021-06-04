To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

USMC orders up to 300 chain guns

4th June 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USMC JLTVs will be equipped with a 30mm chain gun as part of an air defence programme. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl Scott Jenkins)

Northrop Grumman XM914E1 30mm guns will be integrated with an RWS on JLTVs for air defence.

US Marine Corps Systems Command has awarded Northrop Grumman an IDIQ contract worth up to $81.03 million, to deliver XM914E1 30x113mm chain guns, spares, training, and associated engineering services.

A maximum of 300 guns will be provided to Program Manager Ground-Based Air Defense, to support Increment 1 of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System programme.

XM914 systems will be integrated with an RWS on the Oshkosh-produced Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to include various specialised C-UAS and air defence capabilities.

All work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona with an estimated completion date of 31 May 2026, the DoD announced on 3 June.

In September 2020, the  USMC Ground Based Air Defense Office ordered the XM914 RWS from Kongsberg Protech Systems USA for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System.

