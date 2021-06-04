USMC orders up to 300 chain guns

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
US Marine Corps Systems Command has awarded Northrop Grumman an IDIQ contract worth up to $81.03 million, to deliver XM914E1 30x113mm chain guns, spares, training, and associated engineering services.
A maximum of 300 guns will be provided to Program Manager Ground-Based Air Defense, to support Increment 1 of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System programme.
XM914 systems will be integrated with an RWS on the Oshkosh-produced Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to include various specialised C-UAS and air defence capabilities.
All work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona with an estimated completion date of 31 May 2026, the DoD announced on 3 June.
In September 2020, the USMC Ground Based Air Defense Office ordered the XM914 RWS from Kongsberg Protech Systems USA for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System.
