Javelin firings showcase CROWS flexibility

Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light. (Photo: US Army National Guard/Bruce Huffman)

Kongsberg and the Javelin JV conducted a four-shot, multi-platform Javelin demonstration in May for the US Army.

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace announced on 24 June that it recently demonstrated the flexibility of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) Tech Refresh system and its ability to navigate and meet new US Army lethality requirements.

Working with the US Army, Kongsberg and the Javelin JV conducted a four-shot, multi-platform Javelin demonstration at Redstone Test Center in Alabama on 25 May.

Two different vehicles were each equipped with different configurations of the Kongsberg CROWS-Javelin (CROWS-J). The vehicles were: Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light (RCV-L) from QinetiQ North America and the 4x4 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from Oshkosh Defense.

Kongsberg stated that it ‘executed a fully remote firing of Javelin using CROWS Tech Refresh control components. This was a first for the Army’s official RCV-L platform and demonstrated Tech Refresh’s backwards compatibility with legacy CROWS systems’.

Additionally, Javelin was fired from a lightweight Ground Mobility Vehicle equipped with the Kongsberg Protector RS6 RWS.

‘Our remote weapon stations are powerful force multipliers, especially given that we’re delivering a Multi-User Multi-Station (MUMS) capability to facilitate advanced target sharing and cooperative engagement,’ claimed Jason Toepfer, US land business development director at Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.