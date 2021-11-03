KMW hands over Leopard-based bridging system to Norway

Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense join forces
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has handed over the first of six Leopard 2-based Leguan bridge-laying systems to representatives of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA).
‘Despite the pandemic, delivery of the systems will begin well ahead of the contractually guaranteed date,’ KMW announced on 29 October. Deliveries were officially scheduled to start in Q2 or Q3 2022, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
In March 2019, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency signed an agreement with KMW to procure six Leguan systems, as well as associated vehicle and training systems.
Norway will also receive Leguan training simulators and a ‘peripheral package’, KMW noted, adding that 19 countries have ordered the bridge-layer on a variety of chassis.
Leguan can transport and lay a single 26m-long, 72t military-standard bridge — or two 14m-long bridges — under combat conditions.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.
The Ajax family of tracked vehicles is being procured by the UK MoD to replace the remaining legacy Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) (CVR(T)) in service with the British Army.
Nigerian Federal Government acquired new armoured personnel carriers for counter-insurgency operations.
The platform was tested throughout the mountainous terrains of Southern Kazakhstan, across forested and savannah-like steppe and the salt marshes of Central Kazakhstan covering a total distance of 25,000 km.
Person Engineering has demonstrated its Threat-Sense mine detection technology to the British Army for the first time.