KMW hands over Leopard-based bridging system to Norway

Leguan on a Leopard 2 main battle tank chassis. (Photo: KMW)

Norway will receive half a dozen Leguan bridge-laying systems ahead of schedule, according to KMW.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has handed over the first of six Leopard 2-based Leguan bridge-laying systems to representatives of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA).

‘Despite the pandemic, delivery of the systems will begin well ahead of the contractually guaranteed date,’ KMW announced on 29 October. Deliveries were officially scheduled to start in Q2 or Q3 2022, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

In March 2019, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency signed an agreement with KMW to procure six Leguan systems, as well as associated vehicle and training systems.

Norway will also receive Leguan training simulators and a ‘peripheral package’, KMW noted, adding that 19 countries have ordered the bridge-layer on a variety of chassis.

Leguan can transport and lay a single 26m-long, 72t military-standard bridge — or two 14m-long bridges — under combat conditions.