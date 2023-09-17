Just released: Armoured Vehicles Technology Report 2023

Recent technological advances have unleashed the potential of fitting complex subsystems on lighter classes of armoured vehicle, even UGVs, both to improve protection and open up new mission options.

In the first part of this Shephard Technology Report Gerrard Cowan looks at the latest developments in remote weapon stations, and the shift away from simple machine gun installations to applications such as counter-UAS and acting as integrated sensor nodes on uncrewed platforms.

Turning to vehicle self-protection, the second part examines how modern hard- and soft-kill systems need to have built-in flexibility to keep up with evolving threats and remain effective over a vehicle’s life-cycle, and how new weapon systems such as loitering munitions can be countered effectively and crews kept safe...