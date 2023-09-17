Just released: Armoured Vehicles Technology Report 2023

View all Technology Reports on our dedicated content hub

17th September 2023 - 14:40 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan

RWS such as the EOS R150 will need to engage drones as well as ground-based threats in future. (Photo: EOS Defence Systems)

How remote weapon stations and vehicle self-protection systems are helping armed forces stay ahead of the game on the modern battlefield.

Recent technological advances have unleashed the potential of fitting complex subsystems on lighter classes of armoured vehicle, even UGVs, both to improve protection and open up new mission options.

In the first part of this Shephard Technology Report Gerrard Cowan looks at the latest developments in remote weapon stations, and the shift away from simple machine gun installations to applications such as counter-UAS and acting as integrated sensor nodes on uncrewed platforms.

Turning to vehicle self-protection, the second part examines how modern hard- and soft-kill systems need to have built-in flexibility to keep up with evolving threats and remain effective over a vehicle’s life-cycle, and how new weapon systems such as loitering munitions can be countered effectively and crews kept safe...

