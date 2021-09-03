Jumping hurdles (Opinion)

Okay, so all defence acquisition programmes run into problems, right? Off the top of your head, name one major new air, land or naval platform procurement effort that has not suffered some kind of issue causing delays and cost increases. I am sure there could be one or two out there, but none spring immediately to mind.

So, should we be concerned about the problems that have been uncovered with recent projects? The latest are related to the rumours surrounding Australia’s Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicle. Although flat-out denied by the Australian DoD, local TV station ABC has reported that there are concerns in ...