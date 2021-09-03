Jumping hurdles (Opinion)

Kurganets-25 makes progress despite delays
Kurganmashzavod continues to push forward with its ambitious Kurganets range of future medium tracked vehicles. The programme remains resilient despite negative forecasts.
Okay, so all defence acquisition programmes run into problems, right? Off the top of your head, name one major new air, land or naval platform procurement effort that has not suffered some kind of issue causing delays and cost increases. I am sure there could be one or two out there, but none spring immediately to mind.
So, should we be concerned about the problems that have been uncovered with recent projects?
So, should we be concerned about the problems that have been uncovered with recent projects? The latest are related to the rumours surrounding Australia’s Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicle. Although flat-out denied by the Australian DoD, local TV station ABC has reported that there are concerns in ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Kurganmashzavod continues to push forward with its ambitious Kurganets range of future medium tracked vehicles. The programme remains resilient despite negative forecasts.
New rifles for the Brazilian Army will replace part of the FAL M962 inventory that has been in service with the army for over 50 years. The ground force has procured 5,308 units of IA2 under a deal with state-owned company Imbel.
The PLZ-05 155mm SPH in Chinese army service has received a makeover.
Rostec subsidiaries have developed an up-armoured BMP-3 with the Berezhok combat module; meanwhile, work continues on the BMP-3M Manul.
Nammo Palencia is providing 9,500 rounds of 30x173mm target practice ammunition.
After years of delays and technical problems, the Russian Ground Forces are finally set to receive the first batch of T-14 Armata MBTs.