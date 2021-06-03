To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Boxer goes 25 rounds in Australia

3rd June 2021 - 04:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Australian Army trials the Boxer 8x8 vehicle in ship-to-shore tests. (ADF)

All German-built Boxers have now been delivered to the Australian Army, while the Lynx competes for a contract of its own.

The Australian Army has now received all 25 Boxer Block 1 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), according to an announcement issued by Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA) at Land Forces 2021 on 2 June.

The Land 400 Phase 2 procurement is worth $2.4 billion to RDA, and it will see 211 Boxers and 223 mission modules handed over to Australia.

The first batch of 25 included 13 multipurpose vehicles and 12 reconnaissance variants. The former are armed with a Kongsberg M151 Protector RWS, whereas the 133 reconnaissance vehicles to be procured all feature a Rheinmetall MK30-2 ABM 30mm cannon in ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
