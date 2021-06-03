Boxer goes 25 rounds in Australia

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The Australian Army has now received all 25 Boxer Block 1 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), according to an announcement issued by Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA) at Land Forces 2021 on 2 June.
The Land 400 Phase 2 procurement is worth $2.4 billion to RDA, and it will see 211 Boxers and 223 mission modules handed over to Australia.
The first batch of 25 included 13 multipurpose vehicles and 12 reconnaissance variants. The former are armed with a Kongsberg M151 Protector RWS, whereas the 133 reconnaissance vehicles to be procured all feature a Rheinmetall MK30-2 ABM 30mm cannon in ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.