Boxer goes 25 rounds in Australia

The Australian Army has now received all 25 Boxer Block 1 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), according to an announcement issued by Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA) at Land Forces 2021 on 2 June.

The Land 400 Phase 2 procurement is worth $2.4 billion to RDA, and it will see 211 Boxers and 223 mission modules handed over to Australia.

The first batch of 25 included 13 multipurpose vehicles and 12 reconnaissance variants. The former are armed with a Kongsberg M151 Protector RWS, whereas the 133 reconnaissance vehicles to be procured all feature a Rheinmetall MK30-2 ABM 30mm cannon in ...