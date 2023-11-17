JLTVs bound for five export customers under US$160 million deal with Oshkosh

Oshkosh Defense will provide JLTVs to North Macedonia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania and Mongolia under a $160 million agreement which is expected to run until October 2025, with Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan as contracting activity.

Apart from Mongolia and Slovakia all countries are current operators or have placed previous orders. Based on estimates from Shephard Defence Insight the number of vehicles in total is likely to be about 350 but that is dependent on ancillaries and associated costs.

In November 2018, Slovenia announced that their armed forces planned to acquire the JLTV and a first batch, comprising at least 24 vehicles, was delivered in May 2021.

The Romanian government decided to procure an undisclosed number of JLTVs via the FMS process in October 2020 and in July 2021, the DoD awarded Oshkosh a contract worth $152 million which included the production of an undisclosed number of JLTVs for Romania.

Oshkosh was then awarded a $23 million contract by the US DoD to produce 59 JLTVs and kits for Brazil, Lithuania and North Macedonia in November 2020.

In July 2021, the Pentagon awarded Oshkosh a contract worth $152 million which included the production of an undisclosed number of JLTVs for North Macedonia and first six units were delivered on 23 July 2022.

The Slovakian segment of the order is likely only part of the country’s plans. The US State Department revealed in May 2023 that the Slovakian Army was in the final stages of a deal to procure 192 JLTVs.