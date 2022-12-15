Japan selects Patria’s AMV XP for WAPC replacement
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) has selected the Patria AMV XP 8x8 vehicle as a replacement for its in-service Type 96 Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier (WAPC), according to a press release issued by the company on 9 December.
A competition for the new-generation WAPC was launched in September 2019, with three contenders shortlisted following an RfP issued on 29 August 2020. This saw Patria’s AMV XP competing against the Mobile Armored Vehicle (MAV) from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), but the LAV 6.0 from General Dynamics Land Systems dropped out of contention.
Throughout 2022, Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) conducted tests
