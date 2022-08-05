Japan mulls options for several armoured vehicle programmes

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) is seeking replacement vehicles for its Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV), Type 96 Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier (WAPC) and Type 75 armoured bulldozer. These three programmes are inching forwards.

In March, the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) entered into contracts with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Marubeni Aerospace regarding a next-generation LAV 4x4.

It was thought that Oshkosh’s JLTV and Nurol Makina NMS might be candidates for the replacement LAV. Instead, MHI has proposed the Thales Australia Hawkei to the JGSDF. Mitsubishi will produce the Hawkei under license if the JGSDF adopts it.

Meanwhile,