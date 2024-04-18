Japan orders THeMIS UGVs
Japan has ordered three Milrem Robotics THeMIS UGVs for resupply, transportation and intelligence gathering for service with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces.
The vehicles will be equipped with Milrem’s Intelligent Functions Kit (MIFIK), enabling them to execute on- and off-road operations independently, and allowing operators to plan missions using waypoint navigation and set en-route vehicle behaviours.
A Milrem spokesman announced at World Defence Show in February 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that it had recently signed two new contracts, the first of which was expected to be revealed “shortly” with the second after a “slightly longer delay”. The first of these contracts was likely to have been the Japanese contract.
The platform has been ordered by or is in service with 17 countries including eight NATO countries: Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK and the US. THeMIS UGVs have also been in service with Ukrainian soldiers in the war with Russia.
In January, it was announced that Milrem would supply 60 large UGVs to the UAE, a combination of heavily armed and reconnaissance systems, under a deal announced worth more than US$200 million. Forty of the vehicles will be THeMIS.
Saab to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 near New Delhi as Swedish firm eyes Indian expansion
Saab has planned to build “a streamlined ownership structure” in India to accelerate its investment plans and developing capabilities in the country.
GDELS rolls out Piranha HMC
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG has introduced the Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (10x10), an enhanced version of its Piranha armoured vehicle series, featuring increased payload capacity and specialised configurations for diverse battlefield roles.
NATO orders more 155mm ammunition
The contract, in the triple-digit million euro range, includes high explosive extended range projectiles, modular charges, fuzes and primers.
US deploys Mid-Range Capability missile defence system to the Philippines
Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile defence system has leveraged Lockheed Martin’s expertise with two in-service USN systems: the MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) and the Aegis Weapon System.
The Netherlands orders more GM200 compact tactical radars
The Ground Master 200 (GM200), a medium range tactical radar, is part of the Ground Master family architecture, which shares common hardware, software building blocks and interfaces. As a multi-mission radar, it can carry out air surveillance, air defence, CRAM and surface vessel detection.