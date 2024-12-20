Italy signs $784 million deal for tactical and logistic trucks

Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) has signed a €755 million (US$784 million) contract with the Direzione Armamenti Terrestri (DAT) of the Italian Ministry of Defence for the supply of 1,453 tactical and logistic trucks to the Italian Army.

The contract is for the supply of a variety of military logistic platforms equipped with tactical cabins and based on the new range of IDV SMR6 (Standard Military Range) trucks in 4×4, 8×8 and 10×10 variants.

IDV explained that 319 4×4, 1,036 8×8 in different configurations, 31 heavy load 8x8 and 67 recovery 10×10 vehicles will be supplied.

Delivery of the trucks will begin in 2025 and continue until 2038. The contract is considered to be an important step in ensuring the modernisation of the Italian Army's fleet of tactical-logistic vehicles.

IDV last year was awarded a second tranche of 1,107 military trucks for the Romanian Ministry of National Defence as part of the 2019 frame agreement for the delivery of more than 2,900 High Mobility Trucks.

This order followed the delivery of the first batch of 942 trucks that started in 2020.