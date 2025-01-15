Italy orders Skynex air defence system – with an option for three more
Italy has ordered a Skynex air defence system, consisting of a sensor and tracking unit for air surveillance, a command-and-control (C2) station and four 35mm firing units, for €73 million (US$75 million). It also has a €204 million option for another three systems.
The first system is expected to be delivered in Q2 2026 and the three options could be exercised in 2027. The contract includes ammunition, training and maintenance services as well as spare parts.
Rheinmetall notes that Italy is the first NATO Member State to opt for Rheinmetall's Skynex technology including the Mk3 35mm gun, but fellow NATO member Romania also recently opted for Skynex, though with GDF-009 twin guns.
“Skynex air defence systems are already proving their quality to the Ukrainian armed forces in the harsh conditions of war, protecting people and property from airborne threats,” Rheinmetall said.
The order from Italy is seen by the company as an important step as it eyes other major programmes in the country.
Together with its partner company Leonardo, Rheinmetall is expecting large-volume orders to equip the Italian armed forces with combat vehicles, namely the Italian main battle tank requirement and the KF41 Lynx armoured infantry combat system.
