Italy set to begin evaluation of KF41 IFV

Italy has taken delivery of a Lynx KF41 tracked infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) which will undergo trials at the country’s Army Multipurpose Testing Centre as part of an evaluation to meet the army’s Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) requirement.

The vehicle was delivered earlier this week and will be put through the hoops as part of a process to assess its mobility, protection, firepower and interoperability.

Under AICS the Italian Army plans to procure as many as 1,050 tracked IFVs to replace 200 Dardo IFVs currently in service with its mechanised units, as well as its M113 fleet.

The