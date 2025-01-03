Italy set to begin evaluation of KF41 IFV
Italy has taken delivery of a Lynx KF41 tracked infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) which will undergo trials at the country’s Army Multipurpose Testing Centre as part of an evaluation to meet the army’s Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) requirement.
The vehicle was delivered earlier this week and will be put through the hoops as part of a process to assess its mobility, protection, firepower and interoperability.
Under AICS the Italian Army plans to procure as many as 1,050 tracked IFVs to replace 200 Dardo IFVs currently in service with its mechanised units, as well as its M113 fleet.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
British soldiers successfully complete anti-drone EW test firing
The system beams radio waves to disrupt or damage the critical electronic components of enemy vehicles causing them to stop in their tracks or fall out of the sky. It has been described as costing only £0.10 (US$0.12) per shot.
-
Estonia signs for construction of new radar post
The new radar post will be built around Thales Ground Master radars purchased in 2023.
-
Cutting the weight while keeping the protection: NP Aerospace looks for an answer
Vehicles in the Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) class have done the job so far this century in protecting crews but this has meant additional weight and reduced mobility. One recent upgrade approach is looking to redress that balance.