Italy set to begin evaluation of KF41 IFV

3rd January 2025 - 15:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Hungary’s first locally built KF41 was handed over in July 2024 and Italy is now putting a vehicle through its paces. (Photo: Hungarian MoD)

The KF41 is entering service in Hungary and a version of it is in the running to meet the US XM30 requirement. An order from Italy could be for as many as 1,050 vehicles.

Italy has taken delivery of a Lynx KF41 tracked infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) which will undergo trials at the country’s Army Multipurpose Testing Centre as part of an evaluation to meet the army’s Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) requirement.

The vehicle was delivered earlier this week and will be put through the hoops as part of a process to assess its mobility, protection, firepower and interoperability.

Under AICS the Italian Army plans to procure as many as 1,050 tracked IFVs to replace 200 Dardo IFVs currently in service with its mechanised units, as well as its M113 fleet.

