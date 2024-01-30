Italy to buy more Flyer vehicles and air defence systems

Italy has plans to purchase 269 Flyer 72 ground mobility vehicles under a €229.6 million (US$248.4 million) programme approved by decree in the Italian Parliament.

Procurement on the platforms, which have been designed to be air-droppable and will be deployed with the Italian Army’s Parachute Brigade and Special Forces, will run through to 2035.

As part of the Italian force’s requirements, the platform will need to be air-launched and carried by major fixed-wing air carriers of the Italian Air Force, as well as the Italian Army’s CH-47 Chinook and other NATO aircraft.

The platform has been designed to provide mobile fire and anti-tank support, as well as acting as