To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italy to buy more Flyer vehicles and air defence systems

30th January 2024 - 10:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Flyer 72 was developed by General Dynamics and Flyer Defense. (Photo: Flyer)

The Flyer 72 Advanced Light Strike Vehicle was developed by General Dynamics in partnership with Flyer Defense to meet a US Special Operations Command's requirement. Nine of the vehicles have already been in Italian service and Israel has 70 on order.

Italy has plans to purchase 269 Flyer 72 ground mobility vehicles under a €229.6 million (US$248.4 million) programme approved by decree in the Italian Parliament. 

Procurement on the platforms, which have been designed to be air-droppable and will be deployed with the Italian Army’s Parachute Brigade and Special Forces, will run through to 2035.

As part of the Italian force’s requirements, the platform will need to be air-launched and carried by major fixed-wing air carriers of the Italian Air Force, as well as the Italian Army’s CH-47 Chinook and other NATO aircraft.

The platform has been designed to provide mobile fire and anti-tank support, as well as acting as

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us