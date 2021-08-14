To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italy moves out with Tempest grand spending plan

14th August 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

Tempest concept art (Photo: Crown copyright)

Italy has committed to long-term spending on the multinational Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

The Italian Ministry of Defence has outlined a comprehensive spending plan for the Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS) which includes a €2 billion ($2.4 billion) investment over the next 15 years.

Details of the plans were published in Italy’s multiyear policy document (Documento Programmatico Pluriennale) or DPP for 2021–23 on 5 August.

The document revealed that Tempest funding would increase gradually from €20 million ($23.6 million) annually in 2021-2023 to €90 million ($106.2 million) between 2024-2026 and peak at €1.85 billion ($2.2 billion) during 2027-2035.

Although the funding will be a welcome boost ...

