Italy moves out with Tempest grand spending plan

The Italian Ministry of Defence has outlined a comprehensive spending plan for the Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS) which includes a €2 billion ($2.4 billion) investment over the next 15 years.

Details of the plans were published in Italy’s multiyear policy document (Documento Programmatico Pluriennale) or DPP for 2021–23 on 5 August.

The document revealed that Tempest funding would increase gradually from €20 million ($23.6 million) annually in 2021-2023 to €90 million ($106.2 million) between 2024-2026 and peak at €1.85 billion ($2.2 billion) during 2027-2035.

Although the funding will be a welcome boost ...