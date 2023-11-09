Israeli MoD awards IMCO Group with sub-systems contract for Namer 1500 APCs
The Israeli Ministry of Defense has selected IMCO Group to produce its next batch of electrical and video sub-systems for the Israel Defense Force’s (IDF’s) Namer 1500 armoured personnel carrier (APC).
The continuation order has been valued at approximately ILS25.2 million (US$6.5 million) and will see IMCO deliver dozens of platforms.
IMCO will provide the IDF with logistic support and maintenance services for the vehicles, which the company noted had been ‘in intense operation’ in recent weeks, due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Received in Q3, the order will continue IMCO Group’s role as a major suppling of the Israeli MoD for advanced armoured platforms.
Ariel Kandel, CEO of IMCO Group, remarked: ‘We are working around the clock … providing the IDF logistic support and maintenance services for its armoured vehicles which are in intense operation.’
IMCO Projects, Nir-Or, ADTI and EMT – all IMCO subsidiaries – will produce and provide the platform electrical sub-systems, which include advanced electrical and video sub-systems, electric power and control units and operational control panels. The order will also see the development and delivery of health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) sub-systems, illumination solutions and electronic infrastructure for weapon systems.
IMCO's solutions have been installed on numerous IDF armoured vehicles including the Namer and Eitan (8X8) armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), as well as the Merkava tank.
