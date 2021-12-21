Video system for Namer set to enter serial production

Space Development Agency orders more work on hypersonic missile tracking
L3Harris and Moog Engineering will support work in the US to deliver LEO-based detection and tracking of hypersonic missiles.
The video system for the Namer APC is ready to enter serial production for the IDF, Israeli manufacturer Nir-Or announced on 21 December.
‘Later on, Nir-Or's video systems will also be supplied for the IDF's Eitan APC,’ the IMCO Industries subsidiary added in a statement.
The video system for the Namer includes a Video PBX with several displays for 360° situational awareness. ‘This is a new generation of Nir-Or's combat-proven video system, and the IDF is the first customer to receive it,’ the company noted.
Namer is a heavy APC based on the Merkava Mk 4 tank chassis. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the IDF ordered a total of 531 Namers.
L3Harris and Moog Engineering will support work in the US to deliver LEO-based detection and tracking of hypersonic missiles.
Upgraded radars for Hornets include gallium nitride semiconductors and phased-array technology.
Parsons is to complete a ground operations centre by mid-2024 for the DARPA Blackjack satellite programme.
Air Commons – Swarm technology enables C2 tasking, mission planning and the creation of air tasking orders.
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
The AN/PRC-160(V) radio will be installed aboard MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters.