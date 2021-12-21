Video system for Namer set to enter serial production

Advanced video system for the Namer APC. (Photo: Nir-Or)

Video system for Israeli APC includes multiple displays for 360° situational awareness.

The video system for the Namer APC is ready to enter serial production for the IDF, Israeli manufacturer Nir-Or announced on 21 December.

‘Later on, Nir-Or's video systems will also be supplied for the IDF's Eitan APC,’ the IMCO Industries subsidiary added in a statement.

The video system for the Namer includes a Video PBX with several displays for 360° situational awareness. ‘This is a new generation of Nir-Or's combat-proven video system, and the IDF is the first customer to receive it,’ the company noted.

Namer is a heavy APC based on the Merkava Mk 4 tank chassis. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the IDF ordered a total of 531 Namers.