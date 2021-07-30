Hamas/Hezbollah threat adds weight to case for special IDF missile unit

The new Israeli government formed in mid-June 2021 may resurrect a plan to form a specialist surface-to-surface missile unit in the IDF.

The idea was originally brought up by Avigdor Lieberman (now the influential Minister of Finance) during his tenure as Minister of Defence in 2016-2018, but it failed to gain sufficient support amid opposition from the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

Lieberman said on July 28 that he is determined to obtain the necessary funds from the IDF budget for the special unit, although the IAF is still likely to oppose the plan as the new unit may siphon money from ...