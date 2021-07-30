To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Hamas/Hezbollah threat adds weight to case for special IDF missile unit

30th July 2021 - 16:45 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

The Extra extended-range rocket is one candidate to equip a future specialist ground-to-ground missile unit in the IDF. (Photo: IMI/Elbit)

Has the recent Gaza flare-up tipped the scales in favour of a new IDF surface-to-surface missile unit, despite air force opposition?

The new Israeli government formed in mid-June 2021 may resurrect a plan to form a specialist surface-to-surface missile unit in the IDF.

The idea was originally brought up by Avigdor Lieberman (now the influential Minister of Finance) during his tenure as Minister of Defence in 2016-2018, but it failed to gain sufficient support amid opposition from the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

Lieberman said on July 28 that he is determined to obtain the necessary funds from the IDF budget for the special unit, although the IAF is still likely to oppose the plan as the new unit may siphon money from ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users