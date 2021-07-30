Hamas/Hezbollah threat adds weight to case for special IDF missile unit

Australia upgrades infantry weapons and equipment
The Australian Army is receiving diverse new or updated equipment such as helmets, combat ensembles and weapons.
The new Israeli government formed in mid-June 2021 may resurrect a plan to form a specialist surface-to-surface missile unit in the IDF.
The idea was originally brought up by Avigdor Lieberman (now the influential Minister of Finance) during his tenure as Minister of Defence in 2016-2018, but it failed to gain sufficient support amid opposition from the Israeli Air Force (IAF).
Lieberman said on July 28 that he is determined to obtain the necessary funds from the IDF budget for the special unit, although the IAF is still likely to oppose the plan as the new unit may siphon money from ...
Bidirectional silicon carbide inverters will be tested by the US Army as it looks to add electric power to next-generation vehicles.
BAE Systems has signed a contract with Finland to extend the CV90’s capabilities into the 2030s.
Elbit battle management application supports UK preparedness.
US Army air and missile defence radar includes M-Code for enhanced position, navigation and timing plus protection against EW threats.
The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme is moving forward at a deliberate pace, after five industry teams received Phase 2 digital concept design contracts.