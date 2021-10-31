To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Israel bets on AI with Carmel

31st October 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

The IDF wants to employ highly maneouvrable and heavily autonomous armoured vehicles on the battlefield of the future. (Photo: IAI)

Will a ‘buttoned down’ AFV with just two crew enhance mission efficiency for IDF armoured units?

Israel aims to harness advanced AI and automation technologies in its next-generation Carmel tracked armoured fighting vehicle (AFV), as the IDF pursues a minimally crewed platform for asymmetrical, conventional and urban warfare operations.

The Israeli MoD selected Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in early October as prime contractor in the next phase of development for Carmel, in the latest stage of a programme that began in 2016.

IAI is tasked with presenting the IDF with Carmel technologies on a legacy tracked vehicle by mid-2022. After a series of field tests , during which various units will comment on the different …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users