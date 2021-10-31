Israel bets on AI with Carmel

Israel aims to harness advanced AI and automation technologies in its next-generation Carmel tracked armoured fighting vehicle (AFV), as the IDF pursues a minimally crewed platform for asymmetrical, conventional and urban warfare operations.

The Israeli MoD selected Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in early October as prime contractor in the next phase of development for Carmel, in the latest stage of a programme that began in 2016.

IAI is tasked with presenting the IDF with Carmel technologies on a legacy tracked vehicle by mid-2022. After a series of field tests , during which various units will comment on the different …