Indonesia receives Bushmasters donated by Australia
Indonesia’s military formally received 15 Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles on 8 August. Australia had promised to donate the vehicles during a meeting between the two nations’ defence ministers in Jakarta on 9 September 2021.
It took a long time for the donated vehicles to be delivered because the Indonesian MoD only accepted the offer in mid-April of this year. Bureaucratic processes in Jakarta took a whole 19 months to ratify the deal.
Photos taken at the handover ceremony show the refurbished Bushmasters painted white since they will be used for United Nations peacekeeping missions.
Indonesia received 13 troop carrier
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system [UPDATED]
Kongsberg is to deliver the Cortex Typhon CUAS through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The systems will provide essential aerial threat protection capabilities, enhancing Ukraine's ability to combat UAVs such as Shahen 136.
-
Russia unveils experimental ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun for counter-UAS role
Russia’s JSC Tulamashzavod and JSC Research Center Elins presented a new ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) at the Army-2023 event near Moscow in mid-August. It is an experimental vehicle that is designed to combine robust and mass-produced components and is capable of firing programmable airburst rounds.
-
Russia claims to have developed AI-based aiming system for kamikaze drone
The designer of the Gadfly FPV kamikaze drone claims to have integrated an AI-based aiming system that uses a neural network to identify targets.
-
US Army orders 135 heavy dump trucks from Mack Defense
Mack Defense has won an order for 135 additional M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) for the US Army with the vehicles largely conducting construction and maintenance missions for infrastructure assets, such as airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities and motor pools