Indonesia receives Bushmasters donated by Australia

Indonesia’s military formally received 15 Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles on 8 August. Australia had promised to donate the vehicles during a meeting between the two nations’ defence ministers in Jakarta on 9 September 2021.

It took a long time for the donated vehicles to be delivered because the Indonesian MoD only accepted the offer in mid-April of this year. Bureaucratic processes in Jakarta took a whole 19 months to ratify the deal.

Photos taken at the handover ceremony show the refurbished Bushmasters painted white since they will be used for United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Indonesia received 13 troop carrier