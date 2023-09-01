To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia receives Bushmasters donated by Australia

1st September 2023 - 01:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

These are some of the 15 second-hand Bushmasters donated to Indonesia for UN peacekeeping missions. (Photo: Indonesian MoD)

Indonesia has received 15 second-hand Bushmaster vehicles from Australia.

Indonesia’s military formally received 15 Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles on 8 August. Australia had promised to donate the vehicles during a meeting between the two nations’ defence ministers in Jakarta on 9 September 2021.

It took a long time for the donated vehicles to be delivered because the Indonesian MoD only accepted the offer in mid-April of this year. Bureaucratic processes in Jakarta took a whole 19 months to ratify the deal.

Photos taken at the handover ceremony show the refurbished Bushmasters painted white since they will be used for United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Indonesia received 13 troop carrier

