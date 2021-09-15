Australia to provide protected vehicles to Indonesia

Slovak government approves acquisition of new armoured vehicles
New platforms are to replace the more than 40-year-old fleet of Russian BMP-family IFVs in Slovakia.
Australia will send 15 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles to the Indonesian military, it was announced after a meeting between the respective defence and foreign affairs ministers from Australia and Indonesia.
The meeting took place in Jakarta on 9 September, with Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirming that Indonesia would use the Bushmasters for United Nations peacekeeping missions.
Although few details were supplied, presumably, these will be ex-Australian Army Bushmasters. A statement said Australia would ‘provide’ 15 vehicles, so it may be that they will be donated for free.
The officials also signed an extension of the Defence Cooperation Agreement at ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
New platforms are to replace the more than 40-year-old fleet of Russian BMP-family IFVs in Slovakia.
Russian defence conglomerate Rostec says that it tested Sprut-SDM1 to withstand overload during airborne insertion.
40mm Case Telescoped Armament System finds uses on land and at sea.
Raytheon ELCAN DFCS bolsters soldier lethality with focus on active targeting to reduce ‘cognitive workload’.
BAE Systems Hägglunds displays new-look D-series turret.
New assault rifles for the IDF are intended to be distributed to soldiers in upcoming recruitment rounds.