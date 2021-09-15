Australia to provide protected vehicles to Indonesia

Australia will send 15 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles to the Indonesian military, it was announced after a meeting between the respective defence and foreign affairs ministers from Australia and Indonesia.

The meeting took place in Jakarta on 9 September, with Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirming that Indonesia would use the Bushmasters for United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Although few details were supplied, presumably, these will be ex-Australian Army Bushmasters. A statement said Australia would ‘provide’ 15 vehicles, so it may be that they will be donated for free.

The officials also signed an extension of the Defence Cooperation Agreement at ...