To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Australia to provide protected vehicles to Indonesia

15th September 2021 - 01:28 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Australia will supply 15 second-hand Bushmasters to Indonesia for UN peacekeeping missions. (Gordon Arthur)

Indonesia will receive Bushmasters from Australia to enhance UN peacekeeping missions, plus its marines are seeking new amphibious transport vehicles.

Australia will send 15 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles to the Indonesian military, it was announced after a meeting between the respective defence and foreign affairs ministers from Australia and Indonesia.

The meeting took place in Jakarta on 9 September, with Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirming that Indonesia would use the Bushmasters for United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Although few details were supplied, presumably, these will be ex-Australian Army Bushmasters. A statement said Australia would ‘provide’ 15 vehicles, so it may be that they will be donated for free.

The officials also signed an extension of the Defence Cooperation Agreement at ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users