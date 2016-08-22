Indonesia to buy second-hand artillery
Indonesia will buy 20 second-hand BAE Systems M109A4 SPHs, most likely to be sourced from Belgium, it has been confirmed.
The draft state budget for 2017 issued by Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance on 16 August confirmed an intention to buy these weapons, as it included a request for a funding allocation.
In April a delegation from Indonesia’s field artillery centre travelled to Belgium to view the platforms. Belgium modernised 64 of its 127 M109A2s to M109A4 status, decommissioning the reminder of its fleet. It previously sold 40 vehicles to Brazil.
The second-hand SPHs will equip a battalion in the Indonesian
