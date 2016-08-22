To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia to buy second-hand artillery

22nd August 2016 - 08:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

Indonesia will buy 20 second-hand BAE Systems M109A4 SPHs, most likely to be sourced from Belgium, it has been confirmed.

The draft state budget for 2017 issued by Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance on 16 August confirmed an intention to buy these weapons, as it included a request for a funding allocation.

In April a delegation from Indonesia’s field artillery centre travelled to Belgium to view the platforms. Belgium modernised 64 of its 127 M109A2s to M109A4 status, decommissioning the reminder of its fleet. It previously sold 40 vehicles to Brazil.

The second-hand SPHs will equip a battalion in the Indonesian

