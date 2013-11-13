Indonesia Army vehicle order progresses
An order for armoured vehicles worth €216 million awarded to Rheinmetall by the Indonesian Army has finally come into force.
The company announced on 13 November the ‘successful completion of all legal formalities’ that will allow the contract to take effect.
The order comprises 103 overhauled Leopard 2 MBTs; 42 upgraded Marder 1A3 IFVs; and 11 Buffalo armoured recovery vehicles and Dachs armoured engineering vehicles; along with ammunition documentation, training equipment and additional logistics support. Deliveries will take place through 2014-16.
A spokesperson from Rheinmetall told Shephard that the Leopard 2A4 tanks will have an overhaul and an
