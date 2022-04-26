India’s Arjun tank could go unmanned

The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, an arm of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has proposed a development programme for an uncrewed ground combat vehicle based on the Arjun Mk 1A tank.

This move follows the Indian Army’s demand for autonomous platforms, where UGVs can generate a tactical and strategic edge.

The upgraded Arjun Mk 1A variant was chosen as the foundational platform for its ‘decisive role in the frontline of the battlefield’, explained the DRDO in its technical publication. On 23 September 2021, the Indian Army ordered 118 Arjun Mk IA tanks.

This DRDO project comprises design,