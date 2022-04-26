To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India’s Arjun tank could go unmanned

26th April 2022 - 03:58 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

India is proposing to turn the Arjun Mk 1A main battle tank into an unmanned ground combat vehicle for the Indian Army. (Gordon Arthur)

The Indian military is seeking to develop a broader range of unmanned ground vehicles, including one based on a main battle tank.

The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, an arm of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has proposed a development programme for an uncrewed ground combat vehicle based on the Arjun Mk 1A tank.

This move follows the Indian Army’s demand for autonomous platforms, where UGVs can generate a tactical and strategic edge.

The upgraded Arjun Mk 1A variant was chosen as the foundational platform for its ‘decisive role in the frontline of the battlefield’, explained the DRDO in its technical publication. On 23 September 2021, the Indian Army ordered 118 Arjun Mk IA tanks.

This DRDO project comprises design,

