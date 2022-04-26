India’s Arjun tank could go unmanned

Studies shape European thinking on AI
The European Defence Agency wants to give AI a central role in future ground vehicle platforms, with several new collaborative initiatives under preparation.
The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, an arm of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has proposed a development programme for an uncrewed ground combat vehicle based on the Arjun Mk 1A tank.
This move follows the Indian Army’s demand for autonomous platforms, where UGVs can generate a tactical and strategic edge.
The upgraded Arjun Mk 1A variant was chosen as the foundational platform for its ‘decisive role in the frontline of the battlefield’, explained the DRDO in its technical publication. On 23 September 2021, the Indian Army ordered 118 Arjun Mk IA tanks.
This DRDO project comprises design,
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The European Defence Agency wants to give AI a central role in future ground vehicle platforms, with several new collaborative initiatives under preparation.
MOL will assemble 382 multi-role armoured Griffons for the Belgian Army as part of the CaMo (Motorised Capability) cooperation.
UK support for Ukraine has included anti-tank weapons, anti-air missiles, and a host of other equipment.
The estimated cost is $165 million and includes rockets and various rounds of non-standard and legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition for MBTs, artillery vehicles, mortar systems and grenade launchers.
Following the announcement of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, last week, Canada has provided artillery and other military materiel to the Security Forces of Ukraine.
The method of lengthening the chassis and incorporating a modular pickup truck body — as applied to the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 — can be adapted to other commonly armoured light vehicles, according to Jankel.