India orders Arjun Mk IA tanks

US Army receives first production M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck
The M917A3 will be operated by US Army engineers, replacing vehicles that are up to 50 years old.
The Indian Army has finally placed an order for 118 Arjun Mk IA MBTs, by signing off on the INR75.23 billion ($1.02 billion) acquisition on 23 September.
Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the tanks will be manufactured at Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi in Chennai. The Arjun Mk IA features 72 modifications compared to the previous mark, and it incorporates a slightly higher percentage of local content (reportedly 54.3%).
Arjun Mk IA was developed by the Indian government’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) from 2010-12, being submitted for user trials in June 2012, which raises the question of why it took nearly a …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The M917A3 will be operated by US Army engineers, replacing vehicles that are up to 50 years old.
Arnold Defense has announced the next stage of development for their Fletcher rocket launcher.
German firm Rheinmetall wants to position itself as a leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology for defence and other applications.
A bridge mounted on a Boxer vehicle was one of the most prominent equipment displays at DSEI this year.
Kongsberg and the USN will demonstrate a weapon system with autonomous target identification, recognition and engagement.
Fox TUV is designed to meet an acute need for light utility vehicles in the decades ahead.