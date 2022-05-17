Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles

The Indian Army issued two separate RfIs on 12 May for two types of protected mobility vehicle, one for use in standard terrain, and one suitable for high-altitude operations.

In common for the standard PMV (S) and high-altitude PMV (HA) protected mobility vehicles is the desire for 4x4s with automatic transmissions. They must carry no fewer than ten soldiers, as well as a driver and co-driver.

The Indian Army needs approximately 700 PMV (S) and 500 PMV (HA) vehicles. The former will operate below altitudes of 4,000m, and the latter above that level.

The kerb weight of the PMV (HA) must