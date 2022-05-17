Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles

Italy may donate 155mm howitzers to Ukraine
Ukraine could obtain more 155mm howitzers — this time from Italy — as Kyiv seeks to tip the artillery balance against Russia.
The Indian Army issued two separate RfIs on 12 May for two types of protected mobility vehicle, one for use in standard terrain, and one suitable for high-altitude operations.
In common for the standard PMV (S) and high-altitude PMV (HA) protected mobility vehicles is the desire for 4x4s with automatic transmissions. They must carry no fewer than ten soldiers, as well as a driver and co-driver.
The Indian Army needs approximately 700 PMV (S) and 500 PMV (HA) vehicles. The former will operate below altitudes of 4,000m, and the latter above that level.
The kerb weight of the PMV (HA) must
US Army purchases $16 million worth of Carl-Gustaf M4s for use by the Army and Marine Corps.
Elbit Systems of America continues to meet USMC requirements under the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle programme.
Will Germany decide to provide ten medium-range SAM systems to Ukraine?
Smart Shooter displayed its SMASH 2000L fire-control system at Modern Day Marine 2022.
How is the IDF adapting its infantry equipment to the likely demands of future warfare, in the broader context of the Hezbollah/Hamas threat?