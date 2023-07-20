To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army seeks ATGMs for BMP-2s and machine guns

20th July 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indian Army, under a recent RfI, is seeking a modern ATGM to replace the Russian-derived Konkurs. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Indian Army is hunting for medium-calibre machine guns, plus anti-tank guided missiles for its fleet of BMP-2 vehicles.

Via separate RfIs, the Indian Army has begun a search for general-purpose machine guns (GPMG) as well as antitank guided missiles for its fleet of BMP-2 IFVs.

An RfI for the GPMGs, destined for special forces units, had a response deadline of 24 July. It covers a quantity of 616 machine guns. 

The weapons are required for the sustained-fire role and will be of 7.62mm calibre.

Their range will be a minimum of 1,000m, with a rate of fire of at least 800 rounds per minute. Nor should the weapon weigh more than 10kg when a bipod is fitted. As

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us