Indian Army seeks ATGMs for BMP-2s and machine guns

Via separate RfIs, the Indian Army has begun a search for general-purpose machine guns (GPMG) as well as antitank guided missiles for its fleet of BMP-2 IFVs.

An RfI for the GPMGs, destined for special forces units, had a response deadline of 24 July. It covers a quantity of 616 machine guns.

The weapons are required for the sustained-fire role and will be of 7.62mm calibre.

Their range will be a minimum of 1,000m, with a rate of fire of at least 800 rounds per minute. Nor should the weapon weigh more than 10kg when a bipod is fitted. As