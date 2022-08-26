Indian Army moves towards ‘wired’ soldiers with F-INSAS
The Indian Army’s ambitious plan to equip more than 300,000 soldiers, around 370 battalions, with the indigenous Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 16 August.
The $6 billion soldier modernisation plan will be introduced in phases, till it is fully networked and integrated as outlined. However, its timelines are unknown.
At present, an Indian soldier’s gear includes a ballistic vest, 5kg boots and equipment that weighs, in total, around 30kg.
The new F-INSAS lightweight system includes an AK-203 assault rifle to replace the INSAS weapon. AK-203s will be manufactured under an
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Army-2022: New Russian recon vehicles displayed, but capability gap remains
VPK displayed a new variant of its developmental BRM reconnaissance vehicle, while UVZ exhibited an upgraded version of the BRM-1K. Neither seem viable candidates for filling situational awareness capability gaps for Russian mechanised infantry units.
-
Germany introduces ASUL C-UAS system for field protection
Germany has introduced ASUL, a stationary C-UAS capability which can locate, classify, identify and engage small UAS weighing up to 25kg.
-
Paramount Group introduces Marauder Mark 2 armoured vehicle
The Marauder 2 vehicle is an improved version of Paramount’s Marauder and features updated driver ergonomics, universal hull adaptability, interchangeable dashboard modules and steering wheel components.
-
US Army selects BAE Systems Beowulf for Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle programme
The production award to BAE Systems is a firm, fixed-priced vehicle valued at approximately $278 million for an estimated total of 110 CATVs. The projected first delivery date is July 2023.
-
Army-2022: Pantsir air defence system gains anti-drone capability
As part of a range of enhancements to the Pantsir-S1 air defence system, a new short-range anti-drone missile was shown for the first time at Russia's Army-2022 exhibition.