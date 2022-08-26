Indian Army moves towards ‘wired’ soldiers with F-INSAS

The Indian Army’s ambitious plan to equip more than 300,000 soldiers, around 370 battalions, with the indigenous Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 16 August.

The $6 billion soldier modernisation plan will be introduced in phases, till it is fully networked and integrated as outlined. However, its timelines are unknown.

At present, an Indian soldier’s gear includes a ballistic vest, 5kg boots and equipment that weighs, in total, around 30kg.

The new F-INSAS lightweight system includes an AK-203 assault rifle to replace the INSAS weapon. AK-203s will be manufactured under an