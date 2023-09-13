Indian Army issues RfI for new tracked armoured recovery vehicles

On 5 September, the Indian Army released an RfI covering a requirement for 170 tracked armoured recovery vehicles (ARV) to be manufactured in India.

With this process, the MoD wishes to identify suitable Indian vendors able to meet this requirement of producing at least 50 ARVs annually. Deliveries are to commence within two years of any contract being signed.

The RfI explained: ‘Armoured workshops…are often required to provide repair and recovery cover to disabled AFVs during operations under hostile conditions.’ Specifications listed in the RfI include a tracked chassis to provide maximum manoeuvrability in terrain such as plains, semi-desert environments,