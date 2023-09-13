To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army issues RfI for new tracked armoured recovery vehicles

13th September 2023 - 02:41 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is an incumbent WZT-3M armoured recovery vehicle of the Indian Army. The army is now looking for a new fleet of ARVs. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

India is looking for a large quantity of new indigenously built armoured recovery vehicles to serve its tank fleet.

On 5 September, the Indian Army released an RfI covering a requirement for 170 tracked armoured recovery vehicles (ARV) to be manufactured in India.

With this process, the MoD wishes to identify suitable Indian vendors able to meet this requirement of producing at least 50 ARVs annually. Deliveries are to commence within two years of any contract being signed.

The RfI explained: ‘Armoured workshops…are often required to provide repair and recovery cover to disabled AFVs during operations under hostile conditions.’ Specifications listed in the RfI include a tracked chassis to provide maximum manoeuvrability in terrain such as plains, semi-desert environments,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us