Indian Army desirous of missile-armed wheeled AFVs
The Indian Army issued a tender notification for a wheeled armoured fighting vehicle that will be armed with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) on 5 July.
With an acceptance of necessity document already having been issued, responses indicating interest from domestic industry are due by 2 August. After this, an RfP will presumably be issued to contenders.
Solutions must be domestically designed and built, with at least 50% local content. Field evaluation trials are to occur within three years of the actual RfP issuance.
A month earlier, on 6 June, the Defence Acquisition Council had approved the procurement of such an ATGM-armed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
MilDef to provide technology for Norwegian armoured vehicles
With deliveries scheduled in 2022-2023, MilDef will equip various variants of the M113 with computers, displays and network infrastructure for C2.
-
First US Army Mobile Protected Firepower vehicles will be delivered in 2023
General Dynamics Land Systems will supply 96 vehicles under a $1.14 billion contract for the Mobile Protected Firepower programme.