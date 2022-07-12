Indian Army desirous of missile-armed wheeled AFVs

The Indian Army issued a tender notification for a wheeled armoured fighting vehicle that will be armed with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) on 5 July.

With an acceptance of necessity document already having been issued, responses indicating interest from domestic industry are due by 2 August. After this, an RfP will presumably be issued to contenders.

Solutions must be domestically designed and built, with at least 50% local content. Field evaluation trials are to occur within three years of the actual RfP issuance.

A month earlier, on 6 June, the Defence Acquisition Council had approved the procurement of such an ATGM-armed