Indian Army boosts its air defences with new C2 system and missiles

28th June 2023 - 23:50 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

The Indian Army is attempting to boost its inadequate and obsolete air defences, including a recent order for two regiments of Akash missiles. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Indian Army is introducing a new C2 system to oversee its air defences, one that can network with the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Army is upgrading its air defence capabilities by inducting a new indigenously developed Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System to monitor and track incoming aerial threats.

Official sources said the Akashteer (Sky Arrow), which is being procured from state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for INR19.82 billion ($241.7 million), would, by early 2024, ‘comprehensively consolidate and integrate’ all army air defence radars, control centres and ground-based weapon systems.

Designed around army qualitative requirements finalised in 2019, the Akashteer will also network with the Indian Air Force’s existing Integrated Air Command and Control System to synergise situational awareness by

