Indian Army adopts new camouflage uniform

Tests point to retrofittable autonomous drive systems for legacy British Army vehicles
ABD Solutions claims it can equip any military vehicle with simple-to-install autonomous capabilities.
The 16-year-old Indian Army uniform inspired by the French Central Europe camouflage pattern has been replaced, with the new design unveiled during the Indian Army Day parade on 15 January.
Its successor is a new disruptive ‘digital’ camouflage pattern with linear, horizontal pixels similar to that of the US Army.
The new combat uniform was a collaborative design between the Indian Army and the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.
The army will release bids for private and public companies to manufacture uniforms that will be made available in phases to 1.2 million personnel.
The new fabric is 15% lighter
China has gifted a collection of different equipment to the Philippine military.
The new AFCD TI is designed to ensure a high first-round hit probability against stationary and moving targets.
Trials with the BAE Systems Beowulf and the Oshkosh Defense/ST Engineering Bronco 3 will be concluded by the end of January 2022.
Future Atlet-based vehicles could be fitted with a wide range of special equipment and armaments.
Single-use Spike SR will join Spike LR in the Estonian military equipment inventory.