Indian Army adopts new camouflage uniform

The 16-year-old Indian Army uniform inspired by the French Central Europe camouflage pattern has been replaced, with the new design unveiled during the Indian Army Day parade on 15 January.

Its successor is a new disruptive ‘digital’ camouflage pattern with linear, horizontal pixels similar to that of the US Army.

The new combat uniform was a collaborative design between the Indian Army and the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.

The army will release bids for private and public companies to manufacture uniforms that will be made available in phases to 1.2 million personnel.

The new fabric is 15% lighter