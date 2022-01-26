To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army adopts new camouflage uniform

26th January 2022 - 02:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

A televised image of soldiers of the Parachute Regiment in the Indian Army parade in their new army uniform. (Neelam Mathews)

The Indian Army goes 'digital' as it introduces a new uniform for more than a million soldiers.

The 16-year-old Indian Army uniform inspired by the French Central Europe camouflage pattern has been replaced, with the new design unveiled during the Indian Army Day parade on 15 January.

Its successor is a new disruptive ‘digital’ camouflage pattern with linear, horizontal pixels similar to that of the US Army.

The new combat uniform was a collaborative design between the Indian Army and the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi. 

The army will release bids for private and public companies to manufacture uniforms that will be made available in phases to 1.2 million personnel.

The new fabric is 15% lighter

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us