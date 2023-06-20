India fantasises about a new indigenous FRCV tank

The Indian MoD issued an ‘approval in principle’ to proceed with its Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) programme on 27 April. This is a prolonged attempt to obtain a new main battle tank to replace ageing T-72M1 Ajeya tanks within the Indian Army.

A questionnaire was despatched to industry earlier this year, with responses due by 31 May. This feedback will guide an MoD feasibility study into what FRCV technologies can be supplied by Indian companies.

Furthermore, the FRCV will be procured under the ‘Make in India’ category of the government’s procurement policy. According to the latest documentation viewed by