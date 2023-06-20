To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India fantasises about a new indigenous FRCV tank

20th June 2023 - 01:50 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indian Army needs to replace its fleet of T-72 main battle tanks, and believes the currently non-existent FRCV is the perfect candidate. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Indian Army is dreaming big about its FRCV, but such visions often evaporate when subjected to India's protracted red tape.

The Indian MoD issued an ‘approval in principle’ to proceed with its Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) programme on 27 April. This is a prolonged attempt to obtain a new main battle tank to replace ageing T-72M1 Ajeya tanks within the Indian Army.

A questionnaire was despatched to industry earlier this year, with responses due by 31 May. This feedback will guide an MoD feasibility study into what FRCV technologies can be supplied by Indian companies.

Furthermore, the FRCV will be procured under the ‘Make in India’ category of the government’s procurement policy. According to the latest documentation viewed by

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us