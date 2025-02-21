IDEX 2025: Uzbekistan sets out AFV credentials with family of new designs

Major defence exhibitions always unearth upgraded versions of older armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) designed to extend their operational lives as new technology emerges.

But sometimes contractors use an event such as IDEX to launch a complete new family of AFVs. This year Havztez Defense of Uzbekistan showed two new armoured personnel carriers (APC), the Arslon 6x6 and Arslon 8x8, as well as an artillery system.

Both APCs share common components to reduce through-life costs and are constructed of all-welded steel with applique armour. Dismounts can rapidly leave the vehicle via a large power-operated ramp at the rear.

Mirsaid Azizov, global sales director at the company, said: “Development of both of these vehicles is complete and they are now in production.”

The Arslon 6x6 has a typical GVW of 21.72 tonnes and when fitted with a turret supports a crew of two and six to eight dismounts. The 450hp Cummins diesel is coupled to an Allison transmission to give a maximum road speed of up to 100km/h and a range of up to 600km.

The larger 8x8 APC has a GVW of up to 32 tonnes with a crew of three plus six to eight dismounts, and is powered by a Cummins 600hp diesel coupled to an Allison 4700SP automatic transmission.

It is claimed that ballistic protection is to STANAG 4569 Level IV/V which is higher than many vehicles of this class, and runflat tyres are fitted as standard.

Both can be fitted with various types of crewed or uncrewed turrets integrating weapons up to a stabilised 30mm cannon and 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

The vehicles at the show were kitted out with uncrewed turrets, with one armed with a 30mm MK44 cannon and the other with a Russian 2A42 dual-feed cannon.

The market for both 6x6 and 8x8 APCs has become saturated in recent years and it remains to be seen if there is any export sales potential for these designs.

In addition to the APCs, the company also unveiled a 155mm/52cal self-propelled (SP) artillery system called To Fon which is mounted on a 6x6 truck chassis with protected two-door cab at the front and the weapon mounted at the rear.

