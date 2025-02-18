IDEX 2025: NORINCO unveils SH16A artillery system for Middle East market
China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) has introduced its SH16A 155mm/52-calibre self-propelled howitzer (SPH) to the Middle East market for the first time. The system is mounted on an 8×8 armoured chassis and is designed for high mobility and protection in modern battlefield environments.
The SH16A features a remote-controlled turret positioned at the rear of the platform, allowing the crew to operate safely from within the hull during engagements.
NORINCO declined to provide any specific details of the SH-16A but claimed “it is the first of its type in the world”.
This assertion is questionable, however, as the system shares conceptual similarities with the KNDS-Germany RCH-155 based on the Boxer (8×8) platform. The RCH-155 has already entered production for Ukraine with subsequent deliveries planned for Germany and the UK.
The SH16A’s maximum firing range depends on the projectile and charge combination, typically reaching 53km. It can fire conventional 155mm rounds as well as laser-guided and top-attack munitions for precision strikes.
For improved cross country mobility the SH-16A features a central tyre inflation system and before engaging the target two stabilisers are lowered to the ground to provide a more stable firing platform.
For self-defence, the turret is fitted with electrically operated smoke grenade launchers and an optional remote weapon station.
According to NORINCO, the SH16A is fully developed and ready for production upon receiving orders. China transitioned from the 152mm calibre used in Russian artillery systems to the NATO-standard 155mm calibre several years ago.
