IDEX 2025: Could ST Engineering’s 120mm mortar be in the frame for UAE service?
ST Engineering’s tie-up with IGG will see the latter take responsibility for introducing the Agrab mobile mortar system into the UAE.
The system consists of a Denel RG31 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle fitted with ST’s Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System (SRAMS) coupled to a computerised fire control system and inertial navigation system.
In late 2023, GDAMS was first revealed installed on the rear of a Toyota Land Cruiser platform. More recently, it has been integrated on a Supacat 4x4 platform, carrying out trials in South Africa using ST Engineering’s 120mm ammunition.
According to Timmy Low Fu-Jun of ST Engineering: “The system is now being qualified and for the UK Hinge Mortar requirement we have teamed with Babcock of the UK.”
