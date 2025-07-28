To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEF 2025: Aselsan shows new counter-drone systems

28th July 2025 - 10:12 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul, Turkey

RSS

Aselsan Korkut 130/25 SB trailer-mounted counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) system in deployed position showing retractable mast mounted on left side at the rear. (Photo: author)

Korkut 130/25 SB is a four-wheeled trailer-mounted system and the second is the Korkut 100/25 SB which is fitted with similar equipment to the trailer system.

Turkey’s Aselsan has revealed two new versions of its Korkut CUAS system in an effort to meet the increasing threat of drones on the battlefield.

The first is called the Korkut 130/25 SB and is a four-wheeled trailer-mounted system with its own onboard power supply and when stationary four outriggers are lowered to the ground to prove e a more stable firing platform.

In addition to the day/night sensor pack mounted co-axial with the 25mm cannon and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG) there is another mast mounted sensor pack at the rear. This can be rapidly raised to extended electro-optical

