IDEF 2025: Aselsan shows new counter-drone systems

Turkey’s Aselsan has revealed two new versions of its Korkut CUAS system in an effort to meet the increasing threat of drones on the battlefield.

The first is called the Korkut 130/25 SB and is a four-wheeled trailer-mounted system with its own onboard power supply and when stationary four outriggers are lowered to the ground to prove e a more stable firing platform.

In addition to the day/night sensor pack mounted co-axial with the 25mm cannon and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG) there is another mast mounted sensor pack at the rear. This can be rapidly raised to extended electro-optical