IDEX 2025: IAI pushes ahead with new systems as international interest is roused in Iron Dome

The October 7 attack on Israel almost 18 months ago saw the nation’s forces respond followed by additional attacks on the country from Iran, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.

In the light of these events IAI ramped up production at its factories with three shifts a day, seven days a week, even as 2,000 of its workforce of 15,000 were recalled for military service.

The country’s Iron Dome and wider missile defence system proved essential in defeating long- and medium-range missiles, as well as UAVs and short-range improvised mortars and rockets.

IAI is in the process of improving the Arrow-3 missile which has been used to intercept long-range missile from Iran and is ramping up development of next generation Arrow-4 missile.

The strong presence of Israeli companies in the UAE at IDEX 2025 is an indication of a changing relationship and an altered regional dynamic.

Speaking to Shephard at the show, Boaz Levy, CEO of IAI, highlighted the company’s presence as a change in direction.

“This is showing us all the importance of collaboration, the importance of allies, and the importance of [these] things [to us] living in the region we are living in, with respect to the challenges we are facing and with respect to threats,” Levy said.

The new Teaser missile is one piece of equipment that is notably suited to the conflict which is paused in Gaza and it is ready to be deployed, according to Levy.

The Teaser missile is small with a length of just 80cm and has a warhead weighing only 1kg. It has been specifically designed for use against low-end targets such as structures and light vehicles.

“It is in its final design stages, ready for testing and we are preparing this system for use in Israeli Defence Forces, and of course, it will be marketed to many of our customers. It is not in action but that is only a matter of months away,” Levy noted.

“BlueWhale Extra-Large Uncrewed Underwater Vessel (XLUUV) is [another system] which is available. We have completed the design and completed most of the testing, and it is there ready for deployment and it has been used and demonstrated in several places.”

In its current situation, Israel’s missile defence system has proven its worth with an ability to provide substantial defence against missiles, UAVs, rockets and mortars across a range of distances from a few kilometres to hundreds of kilometres.

Levy commented, however, that there was commonality in the attacks and said the varied forms have been driven by from support from Iran.

IAI's Teaser shoulder-launched short-range missile is nearing service. (Image: IAI)

It is this Iron Dome capability, a programme led by Rafael but with the involvement of IAI and subsidiaries and other companies, which has caught the attention of new US President Donald Trump, South Korea and other suitors.

“[President Trump] is looking for a dome to prevent missiles from reaching the US,” Levy said. “But the challenge is totally different, because [we are not talking] about small rockets of 100km or rockets for 300km, or we are not even speaking about the Iranian type of missiles at 1,600km.

“We are speaking about intercontinental ballistic missiles being launched at the US or other types of ballistic missiles launched from North Korea to South Korea and many, many others. So, each one of the of the countries has its own requirements.”

Noting the potential for the system for the US, Levy pointed out that the Iron Dome programme has a close history with the US in that President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s raised the question of if a missile can hit a missile.

“We proved a bullet can hit a bullet and we have been working closely with the US Missile Defence Agency for the last 35 years,” Levy added. “Each country has its own demands and requirements and should have its own tailored solution.”

