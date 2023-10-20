To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hyundai WIA demos prototype weapons based on KLTV chassis

20th October 2023 - 12:16 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Seoul

One of three new weapon systems shown by Hyundai WIA at Seoul ADEX 2023: the ADS mounted on a KLTV chassis. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Hyundai Wia has been exhibiting three new weapon systems at Seoul ADEX 2023.

Hyundai WIA had two prototype weapon systems and concept scale models on display at Seoul ADEX 2023, all based on Kia’s KLTV 4x4 chassis.

One prototype called ADS, standing for anti-drone system, featured a shelter mounted on the rear of the KLTV for personnel operating the system.

Components included an RWS with coaxial jammer, 12.7mm machine gun and 40mm grenade launcher that fires airburst rounds (ideal for UAS swarms), an EO/IR sensor, optional acoustic detector and Toris Square’s Elijah AESA radar. There was also a ‘drone hunter’ UAS on display carrying a net.

A spokesperson for Hyundai WIA said development was complete and a

